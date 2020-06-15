Ilhan Omar says the Minneapolis Police Department is “rotten to the root.” Does she have any ideas for fixing it? Omar said CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper that in this climate of racism and police brutality, the department cannot be fixed. In the aftermath of George Floyd and now Rayshard Brooks, Omar comes down squarely on the side of the Black Lives Matter movement and the “defund the police” effort. Her suggestions… let the community decide and do what San Francisco is doing. How do you think that’s going to work out?

Joe Biden is out speaking and campaigning, and that’s a big help to President Trump. Plus, Fox News’ Chris Wallace gives a textbook example of a leftwing interview.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

