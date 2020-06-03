Grant Napear, the longtime TV voice of the Sacramento Kings and radio talk-show host, has parted ways with both organizations following backlash surrounding his social media comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.
Napear was fired on Tuesday by Sacramento radio station Sports 1140 KHTK, where he hosted an afternoon talk show with former Kings star Doug Christie. Napear also resigned from his television job with the Kings.
The NBA team issued a terse statement Tuesday afternoon:
“Grant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings. We thank him for his contributions to the team and wish him all the best.”
Napear, who had been the Kings’ TV play-by-play announcer since 1988, issued the following statement through the team: “I want to thank the fans for their overwhelming love and support. I will always remain a part of Kings nation in my heart.”
Napear was placed on administrative leave by KHTK on Monday, one day after he responded to a tweet from former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins, who wondered what the broadcaster’s take on the Black Lives Matter movement.
Napear, who has had a long-running feud with Cousins, emphatically replied: “ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!”
For Bonneville International, the parent company of KHTK, that clearly crossed the line — especially at a time when outrage and anguish is sweeping the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
“We were saddened by the comments Grant Napear recently made on Twitter,” Bonneville said in a statement. “While we appreciate Grant’s positive contributions to KHTK over the years, his recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement do not reflect the values of Bonneville International Corporation. The timing of Grant’s tweet was particularly insensitive. After reviewing the matter carefully, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with Grant.”
Napear’s tweet to Cousins drew criticism from former Kings players Chris Webber and Matt Barnes, who both indicated via social media that they believe this was not the first time Napear had exhibited insensitivity on racial matters:
Barnes even went as far as to call Napear a “closet racist”:
On Monday, as the Napear controversy was blowing up, NBC Sports California, the television partner of the Kings, said the announcer’s comments were not in alignment with its views.
“Our company values and honors inclusion and equality,” the regional cable network said in a statement. “Racism, injustice and violence run counter to everything we stand for and cannot be tolerated in our society. Grant Napear’s recent comments on Twitter do not reflect the views of NBC Sports California. We’ve spoken to Grant’s employer, the Sacramento Kings, about the matter.”
Napear, who is known for a boisterous, forceful, in-your-face broadcasting style, assumed a contrite public stance on Monday, writing that if his tweet “came across as dumb I apologize. That was not my intent. …”
Clearly, it was too late, too little for a broadcaster who once raised eyebrows when, on his radio show, he said he couldn’t understand how disgraced former Clippers owner Donald Sterling could be called a racist if had had hired black men to be his general manager (Elgin Baylor) and head coach (Doc Rivers).
In 2014, Sterling was banned for life from the NBA after being caught in tape after making lewd and racist statements.
This is very simple.
Conservatives – All lives matter.
Socialists – No lives matter.
The socialists don’t like it when any of us deplorables insists that all lives matter. How can they instill constant terror and dread in us if we knew our lives were precious?
For socialists, here’s which lives don’t matter:
Blacks – They do nothing about black-on-black violence.
Babies – Abort everyone. Subsidize the killing of babies with federal funds.
Seniors – Move infected C19 patients into nursing homes.
90% or more of the human race – See the UN Agenda 21.
This is why he was fired.
All lives DO matter. Specifying only Black lives is Racist to the core.
How about we just stop using RACE as an excuse for problems? How about we just treat everyone the same?
The last time I personally experienced a racially problematic situation was in 1968 in Memphis TN – that is when MLK was killed. I was in the Navy and two of my friends were riding in my car with me. I am white, they were black. No racism in the Navy at that time – we didn’t even care. But we got pulled over by the police and they wanted to know “why are those two guys in your car with you?” – So sad. But the great news is since I left Memphis in 1969 I have not seen that crap ever again.
I do not agree with BLM as I believe they are truly modern day racists.
I do fully agree that All Lives Matter!
I look forward to the courts settling the case in Minnesota on non-racial issues.
I do not want anyone rioting or looting or destroying historical monuments and saying it is due to BLM. These folks are just criminals.
There was nothing wrong with his tweet. If ‘all’ lives do not matter then no lives matter. Just as if there is no justice for ‘one” there is justice for none..
The powers that be at the corporate level, in this case Bonneville, have been well indoctrinated in acceeding to the politically correct over the reality of the truth. From the very beginning of the BLM movement any mention of inclusivity has been the subject of harsh and even violent criticism and action. The concept and expression of lives mattering has been hijacked to be the exclusive domain of a select group to the exclusion of all others. Grant Napear is not the first celebrity to be castigated for such a tresspass nor will he be the last as long as corporations and individuals cowtow to mindlessness of the bullies in this world!
So, NBC Sports California and Bonneville International are saying they disagree with the statement that all lives matter? Who in their organizations makes the determination as to which ones do and which ones don’t? What criteria do they use to make that determination?
All lives matter! We are all children of God. There is a better way to handle problems and rioting, looting, burning, and abusing is not the way to handle it!
All lives matter, period. If you don’t believe that then you are the racist.
This man should NOT have been fired because of his comments ! It is TRUE, that ALL LIVES MATTER, and there is NOTHING racist about that fact.
The Sacramento Kings Organization, should have DEFENDED his comments, instead of firing him, because ALL lives are precious, ALL LIVES MATTER !
If, and I said if, only Black lives matter then is one of their white butts gets killed it wont matter because their lives don’t matter. Anyone besides me see the stupid in that? Lives matter and skin color does not come into it. BLM is just another way to spread racism and tension among the races. The truth is that each person is special as they are a one of a kind. Even identical twins have differences thus making each life matter as it can not be replaced. All this BS that the liberals spread is just that. BS. You want to stop needless black deaths? Stop going after the police and having riots, go after the gang members who kill thousands of blacks every year. Go after the gang members who shot up neighborhoods killing little children. You want better educations for blacks? News flash, so do the other races. We all would love it if our children could read, do math, understand science, learn the true history of our nation and about our constitution, bill of rights, and declaration of independence instead of how to have safe anal sex, to be trans-gender and that going out and having multiple sex partners. You want equal rights? Then give up the all black colleges, grants, mags, and orgs just for one race and join the rest of us poor slobs who want the same rights. You want racism gone, try not calling all white racist, and privileged as 98% of us are just hard working stiffs like the blacks. Try being American.