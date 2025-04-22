Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders are criss-crossing America in private jets on their “Fight Oligarchy” tour. The duo, along with Jasmine Crockett and others are part of the “Trump Resistance” and are fighting the president even on issues popular with the American people.

The Democrats have become the party of corporate elites, big spending, and embracing criminal illegal aliens. Is it any wonder why their brand is so damaged?

Samuel Alito blasts the latest Supreme Court ruling. Plus, New York Attorney General Letitia James may be the next Ilhan Omar.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

