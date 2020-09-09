Was Joe Biden just caught cheating? During a virtual question and answer session with union workers, Biden not only appeared drained and disoriented, he also appeared to need his teleprompter to answer a live question. How much longer can he go on?
Joe Biden also can’t seem to figure out if he is for or against defunding the police. Both he and Kamala Harris are flip-flopping on a national mask mandate as well. What kind of campaign is this?
The Democrats in San Francisco are feeling the wrath of gym owners. Plus, the race for the White House draws even in the key battleground state of Florida.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Biden doesn’t know what day it is, where he is or what to say on any given subject without someone whispering in his ear or writing his responses. They won’t have a debate, not if the Dem/Socialists have anything to do with it. They know Biden cannot at all hold up to a question and answer session, nationally televised, with Trump as his opponent. Therefore, look for an excuse as to why Joe can’t debate. They are going to ride this into the WH if they can and woe betide if Kamala gets power. She will wield that power for everything it is worth. Wake up America. Pay strict attention. This country is being played and they either helped China get this Covid over here to America on purpose, or using it for draconian rules for the people or both. Either way it won’t be good for this country if she and Biden get in. And Biden will not be there long if they do. The Democrats will wheel him out of the Oval Office within a couple of weeks of his presidency, should he get in. This is being orchestrated, well planned by the Socialists/Communists behind the scenes.
It worked for FDR…until it didn’t. We don’t need a president with one foot in the freezer.