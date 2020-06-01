Ilhan Omar says lawbreakers “feel terrorized” by the National Guard. That’s what she told ABC News regarding the Minneapolis riots. What about the victims of the George Floyd riots who “feel terrorized” by Antifa and those who are actually rioting and committing the violence? CNN, MSNBC, and people like Omar are using words like protest and unrest. These are rioters and lawbreakers!

Omar is calling for social justice, but the justice system is running its course. President Trump called for an end to the violence. In the mean time, in the communities that have been hit harder than others, no one seems to care about coronavirus and social distancing any more.

AOC is demanding a form of blackmail for the “unrest” to stop. Plus, who is behind the organizing of the riots, and who is participating?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

