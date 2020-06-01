Ilhan Omar says lawbreakers “feel terrorized” by the National Guard. That’s what she told ABC News regarding the Minneapolis riots. What about the victims of the George Floyd riots who “feel terrorized” by Antifa and those who are actually rioting and committing the violence? CNN, MSNBC, and people like Omar are using words like protest and unrest. These are rioters and lawbreakers!
Omar is calling for social justice, but the justice system is running its course. President Trump called for an end to the violence. In the mean time, in the communities that have been hit harder than others, no one seems to care about coronavirus and social distancing any more.
AOC is demanding a form of blackmail for the “unrest” to stop. Plus, who is behind the organizing of the riots, and who is participating?
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Ilhan Omar, people should be terrorized by you, as you are a terrorist and you hate our Country, you piece of garbage.
garbage is not a strong enough term for this ***
100% Agreed…. Minnesota Number One State for Terrorist Recruitment for ISIS.. Geeeez I wonder why?
Not the lawbreakers, but she and her squad of fake lawmakers should fear the National guard, or anyone who understands the Constitution and can define who the real enemy of THE PEOPLE really is. Her idea of Social justice is SOCIALIST Justice, with equal distribution of the pain. A Plague or pox on them all.
When you declare Marital Law and bring in the National Guard, the goal is for lawbreakers to be terrified. They should be. Just for the record, this is the opposite of Lib governors giving aid and comfort to the lawbreakers. They enable lawbreakers and cheer them on.
The National Guard is there to make law-abiding citizens safe, not the lawbreakers. And if the lawbreakers aren’t properly terrified, then the National Guard is there to mow them down and restore the peace.
“Omar is calling for social justice”
The Libs are never interested in justice. They despise justice. If there was real justice, they would be shut down for good. So instead, they push “social(ist) justice”. There’s no real definition here. It can mean whatever they want in any given moment. In 2019 it meant “always believe the woman”. In 2020 it meant, “Unless Creepy Joe molested her, then don’t.”
Social Justice is a weapon used to attack their enemies. It has nothing at all to do with real justice and is nearly always the polar exact opposite.
Kinda like your Somali Pirates felt “terrorized” by the Navy SEAL’s ????????
Omar should not be living…. no excuse for utter trash like this thing to be here… this is that thing’s district