President Trump was dismissive during a condolence phone call with the family of George Floyd, according to the deceased man’s brother.
Trump “didn’t give me the opportunity to even speak,” Philonise Floyd said Saturday on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation” about the phone call the family received from the president.
“It hurt me,” Floyd said of the president’s call, which he also described as “so fast.”
George Floyd was killed Monday during an arrest by Minnesota police when officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck while he was restrained. He was 46.
“He didn’t give me the opportunity to even speak,” Floyd said. “It was hard. I was trying to talk to him, but he just kept, like, pushing me off, like: ‘I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.’”
“I just told him I want justice,” Floyd said. “I said that I couldn’t believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight. I can’t stand for that. I can’t. And it hurt me.”
Chauvin has been arrested on murder charges but the other officers involved in the incident have not been charged with a crime.
“They all need to be convicted of first-degree murder and given the death penalty,” Floyd told MSNBC host Al Sharpton. “They didn’t care about what they wanted to do with my brother. He wasn’t a person to them. He was scum, he was nothing [to them]. I can imagine how many people they did like that.”
The response to George Floyd’s death, along with the deaths of several other African-Americans, from local and national leaders has set off days of protests.
“I just don’t understand, man,” said Floyd. “Why we gotta go through this? Why we gotta have all this pain, man? I love my brother. I’m never going to see him again.”
Trump has been accused of being dismissive or insensitive during condolence phone calls in the past. In October 2017, Trump allegedly told Myeshia Johnson, a war widow, that her husband, Sergeant La David Johnson, “knew what he was signing up for” after he was killed in action in Niger.
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
For want of a nail the shoe was lost, for want of a shoe the horse was lost, for want of a horse the message was lost, for want of the message the war was lost. Similarly, For want of a valid $ 20.00 check a bad cop was found, for want of a bad cop a life was lost, for want of a life, personal property was lost, for want of personal property good people’s lives were lost,,,,and a nation divided. Those who do not take care of the little things in life can indeed become very dangerous to a nation up to the point of the death of the soul of that nation.
Cops around the country are out taking a knee with the protesters, marching in their protests and telling the cameras that Black Lives Matter.
Too bad so many conservative patriots were more angered by a football player peacefully taking a knee for 60 seconds than a police officer taking a knee on a man’s neck for 9 minutes.
“Trump allegedly told Myeshia Johnson, a war widow…”
Of course the racist NYDN is going to bring up this call to war widow Myeshia Johnson, because a soldier dying overseas is the exact same thing as an over-entitled cop killing a suspect over $20.
It’s all about race on the Left. Always. If it’s not identity politics then it didn’t happen. Orange Man Bad.
Trump didn’t kill George Floyd, but Al Sharpton sure wants to profit from his death.
Now back to the real story: I wouldn’t mind at all if the cops were charged with 1st Degree Murder. They went out of their way to mock and torture him until he died. What else would you call it?
This ‘quote’ originally came from obama on healthcare for veterans with combat injuries.
“knew what he was signing up for”.
IF President made any kind of similar phrase it also included He was Fighting for FREEDOM for all people at the time.
President Trump IS NEVER DISMISSIVE of any part of the Military or the Service Men and Women.
A criminal charge is a formal accusation made by a governmental authority (usually a public prosecutor or the police) asserting that somebody has committed a crime.
First-degree murder is the most serious of all homicide offenses. It involves any intentional murder that is willful and premeditated with malice aforethought. Premeditation requires that the defendant planned the murder before it was committed or was “lying in wait” for the victim.
He was charged with Third degree murder and Second degree manslaughter. They can complain all they want – they do not make the decision as to charges or sentencing (if he is found to be guilty). And all of this protesting will just complicate matters.
Unfortunately, the masses react with emotion and not logic.
And if the situation was reversed or it was your loved one being killed, you’d be a little more emotional about what charges you think are reasonable. Go find me the family of any murder victim who says “oh, i’m perfectly happy with the low-level of charges that have been brought”.
Az Rep, you are correct except that this will be prosecuted by Keith Ellison, radical liberal and Muslim. I will not be at all surprised to see him change it to first degree whether or not it fits the definition.
ellison and his son are vile trash, as are the congress rep, mayor and prob police chief in minny
so are the murdering cops and ALL of the looters and rioters
Exactly. And if they charge him, and the other officers with 1st Degree Murder – then that’s all the jury can consider, and the prosecution must PROVE 1st degree murder beyond a reasonable doubt, otherwise, the verdict will be not guilty. They charged him with 3rd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Manslaughter, because that’s all the evidence will even come close to supporting – and will be a stretch for 3rd Degree Murder, so the back-up is giving the jury a choice of 2nd Degree Manslaughter if the case is really weak – or much more likely, they will get the guy to plea-deal for 2nd Degree Manslaughter – no trial, to get this defused fast and limit civil unrest.
You are absolutely right. It’s not about what you want or the reasonableness of the charges. It’s about what you can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. Juries can not be emotional about deciding guilt. The charges have to fit the evidence or it’ll just be a waste of time. A conviction, not an acquittal is what you want.
Is it just me, or does Al Sharpton look like a Jib-Jab character in that photo?
Really? Al, your a disgrace to humanity. Why didn’t George’s family say something about the call from the president. They wait for the biggest race baiter to tell their story. No thanks. Now they are profiting off George’s death.
I support death to the murdering cops and to all looters and rioters throwing things and/or vandalizing…. i see no value in the lives of any of these “people”
Al Sharpton is nothing but a Trouble Maker! Have you Ever seen his mug shot anywhere when a black killed a white man???
I would suggest waiting for the full autopsy-especially as to any substances like meth that may have been in his bloodstream. Sounds like the black community wants a lynching!
Ellison will give it to them if he can.
He was talking to Sharpton and he is still in the grieving process. This doesn’t completely ring true. And the death penalty isn’t happening, If the remainder of the evidence bears it out. long prison terms seem likely. I think asking for the death penalty was grief talking.
Minnesota doesn’t have the death penalty.
Yep! They want to retaliate for All The Past KKK lynchings of blacks!!!!