The woke, radical left continues its assault on common sense, biology, and reality. From pushing puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy in children to exposing children to “drag queen story time,” the left keeps pushing the envelope. Now administrators at an elite all-girls school have decided to admit boys into the program… just as long as they say they are girls.

The transgender movement by the left has seen men win women’s weightlifting championship and male swimmer Lia Thomas win the women’s swimming championship. When will this all end?

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a “kinder, gentler” approach to criminals. Plus, Joe Biden and his team continue the comedy of errors.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

