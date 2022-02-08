Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave one of the worst interviews in the history of interviews. While criticizing others for not knowing the definition of capitalism, AOC managed to completely botch the meaning of the word during an interview with Yahoo! Finance.

AOC also gave her opinions on student loan debt, the Supreme Court, voting rights, and more. Every single response to the softball questions makes one wonder if AOC has a grasp of any issue at all.

Mitt Romney and other establishment Republicans blast the RNC’s censure of Liz Cheney. Plus, Democrat Stacey Abrams poses maskless with a group of masked children.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel