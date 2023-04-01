Following the indictment of former President Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Democrat Nancy Pelosi took to Twitter to show just how incompetent she is. Pelosi noted that Trump will have a chance to “prove innocence” at his trial. Seriously?
Despite growing pressure to dismiss the case, Bragg’s grand jury returned the indictment which marks the first time a former president of the United States has ever faced criminal charges. The weaponization of government continues.
The media are trying to make the Nashville shooter’s background disappear. Plus, DHS Secretary Mayorkas still can’t define an assault weapon.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
“Pelosi noted that Trump will have a chance to “prove innocence” at his trial”. In communist societies, you are guilty and you must prove your innocence. Isn’t it great that we live in a communist society and isn’t it great that Pelosi and her husband are insider traders and communists?
What ever happened to “innocent until PROVEN guilty”??
I guess that’s all out the window when it pertains to Trump/Republicans.
And Queen Nancy Pe-lousy was 3rd in line to the Presidency? (God Forbid)
Maybe she ought to put her broom down and brush up on the rule of law.
Disgusting, deplorable, demonic, despicable, brain-dead dem-rats!