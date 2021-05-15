It’s a RINO Rebellion! A group of establishment Republicans or “Republicans in name only” (RINO) is threatening to leave the Republican Party unless it eliminates “Trumpism.” These Biden-supporting Republicans like George Conway and Christine Todd Whitman say “Dump Trump,” or they are gone. What should our response be to them?
These people say it’s all about the policies, yet their Trump Derangement Syndrome drove them to support Joe Biden who does NOT support their policies. What kind of sense does that make?
A school district under fire for promoting critical race theory is now being blasted for its required reading list. Plus, under Joe Biden’s policies more people are choosing to collect unemployment payments rather than get a job.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
“RINO REBELLION! Establishment Republicans Say ‘Dump Trump’ Or They’re Gone”
Great GET the Flock OUT.
The Republican Party is being damaged by these traitorous RINOs and DIRTs and would be grateful if these RINOs and DIRTs quit or got thrown out by the voters.
“Dump Trump or they are gone”? Christine Todd Whitman , George Conway, Liz Cheney, Ben Sasse, Jeff Flake, the Bushes, Cindy McCain and all RINOS, please leave / “dump” the Republican party as fast as possible, join the communist Democrat party and let the sheep vote for you traitors. You New World Order open borders traitors can take a flying leap to you know where!
Dearest Republicrats ska RINOS
If you think that we the people perceive that as a threat and that we are upset about it, then let me fill you in—we sincerely hope you do—and today, right now, would be great. As recording artist Ray Charles put it, “Hit the road, Jack, and don’t you come here no more, no more, no more, no more: Hit the road, Jack, and don’t you come here no more”.
Donald Trump did more for this country in four years than all of you did in your total number of years combined.