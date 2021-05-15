It’s a RINO Rebellion! A group of establishment Republicans or “Republicans in name only” (RINO) is threatening to leave the Republican Party unless it eliminates “Trumpism.” These Biden-supporting Republicans like George Conway and Christine Todd Whitman say “Dump Trump,” or they are gone. What should our response be to them?

These people say it’s all about the policies, yet their Trump Derangement Syndrome drove them to support Joe Biden who does NOT support their policies. What kind of sense does that make?

A school district under fire for promoting critical race theory is now being blasted for its required reading list. Plus, under Joe Biden’s policies more people are choosing to collect unemployment payments rather than get a job.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

