The entries in Michael Bloomberg’s “burn book” just keep on growing as he continues to offend just about everyone. Bernie Sanders says that even Fox News is more fair to him than MSNBC, and Mayor Pete just keeps digging a hole with minority voters. All that and more on today’s show!

Michael Bloomberg’s comments from the past are coming back to haunt him. He has insulted blacks and hispanics and women and transgenders. Now, he’s even insulting farmers. He thinks he’s just too smart for us common Americans.

Bernie Sanders says that even Fox News is more fair than MSNBC. The network that will be co-hosting tonight’s Democrat debate is going nonstop against Sanders.

Pete Buttigieg continues to lose ground in the black community. Now, he’s claiming to be in partnership with several black-owned businesses, yet that comes as news to the actual business owners!

