Fox News had been the cable network oasis for conservatives for many years. Yet, its move to the left began to accelerate in recent years and became strikingly obvious during the 2020 election. Competitors like Newsmax and One America News have seen incredible growth in ratings as Fox News has taken a hit. Is Fox News feeling the heat?

After the debate fiasco hosted by Fox News’ Chris Wallace and the much-criticized call of Arizona on election night, many viewers have taken to other sources for news. Greg Kelly and Grant Stinchfield at Newsmax have seen ratings shoot upward, while Fox News continues to push programming such as Eric Shawn’s widely panned interview of Dominion Voting Systems spokesman Michael Steel.

Joe Biden’s supposed victory defies logic on a number of levels. Plus, conservatives get a victory for religious freedom from the Supreme Court.

