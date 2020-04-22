It’s President Trump vs the Democrats in a new battle over immigration. As the president is set to temporarily suspend immigration, the Democrats are in a complete meltdown. Just like with President Trump’s initial travel ban, the Democrats are screaming that this policy is wrong. The president’s temporary suspension of immigration is designed to put American workers first following the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Is that such a bad thing?

Nancy Pelosi’s “let them eat ice cream” moment is now living on in a campaign commercial, and states across the country are preparing to reopen for business. All that and more on today’s show!

Check out today’s show for all the details.

