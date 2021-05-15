Congresswoman Maxine Waters was accused of abusing her power by allegedly getting two air marshals to accompany her on a flight to Derek Chauvin’s trial.

Waters is said to have requested the marshals for a flight to Minnesota on April 17, despite allegedly already having two US Capitol Police and Secret Service members to protect her.

She and other lawmakers accused of requesting the marshals have been accused of potentially putting the US public in danger over claims those guards have been taken off other flights deemed potentially risky.

‘Federal Air Marshals were removed from a “High Risk” flight to cover Ms. Waters flight to Minnesota. The High Risk flight took off with no armed law enforcement on board leaving a gap in National Security.’

Apparently Maxine Waters is far from the only member of Congress abusing this service, claiming they are afraid after the so-called ‘riot’ on January 6. Some of these elected officials may have called for the abolishment of police to protect the public but they are always well protected by misusing tax payer supported services.

“Placing FAMs on aircraft simply because a member of Congress requests it is an egregious misuse of government resources,” David Londo, president of the Air Marshal National Council, said in a complaint to the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General on April 20. “The FAMs are now taking agents off of regularly scheduled “high risk” flights to put them on flights with members of Congress, that in most cases have their own armed federal security details onboard already. It has become akin to a type of extremely expensive concierge service for Congressional members.”

Fox News is told members of Congress who want security should call the Capitol Hill Police, which calls a TSA liaison, who then calls or inputs the request in the air marshal’s mission operations computer. According to Hightower, “all flights were covered regardless of the VIP being on board.” Federal air marshals work in two-person teams.

