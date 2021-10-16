White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain suggested that inflation and supply chain issues plaguing the country are “high class problems.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed the comments as simple “free speech.” Is there any member of Joe Biden’s team who is competent?

Joe Biden’s “build back better” agenda is in shambles, and the administration can’t get anything done. Americans across the country are struggling, and yet the Biden team continues to show that it is out of touch with everyday Americans.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel