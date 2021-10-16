White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain suggested that inflation and supply chain issues plaguing the country are “high class problems.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed the comments as simple “free speech.” Is there any member of Joe Biden’s team who is competent?
Joe Biden’s “build back better” agenda is in shambles, and the administration can’t get anything done. Americans across the country are struggling, and yet the Biden team continues to show that it is out of touch with everyday Americans.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
“Build back better”? Supply chain collapsing, illegal aliens through out the country / open borders, enrich the drug cartels, prosecute Conservatives for freedom of speech, don’t prosecute the real criminals like antifa and blm, inflation, destroy the economy, force people to lose their jobs because they haven’t gotten the vaccine! Communism is certainly “build back better”, right Joe Biden?
So outside the rich, no one uses toilet paper, needs groceries, owns a car or needs gas for it or to heat their hovels. Who knew? What’s truly scary is that half of Americans voted for this kind of Dem BS. Will at least the apolitical Mushy Middle wake out of their screen-induced stupor to recognize they’ve been conned by people with imbecilic policies that create Venezuelas? Has anyone heard significant buyers’ remorse? Me either.
No—it is high-class indifference to the problems that the elite class has created. They are insulated from what everyday American citizens deal with—they are totally unaware of the repercussions that they set in motion with their warped thinking. They have their connections and they will always be able to get what they need or want no matter how far out of reach things are for the working class.
What they know about what you and I encounter every day is what they read in the news—and that is beyond their understanding because they don’t experience the ill effects of their policies like the rest of us do. I hope their day of reckoning is not far away.
Let’s Go Brandon
As a direct result of the Democrats’ successful soft coup of November 3rd, 2020 that stole the presidential election for weak, cognitively impaired Joe Biden and his grossly incompetent handlers, we now have a ruling class that is both dangerously delusional and egregiously dishonest. These crazed fools are blindly taking our nation down a painful path that will lead to economic ruin, major social upheaval, and the destruction of our Constitutional Republic and the rights that it guarantees to all citizens. Unless the voters wake up and start electing sane, intelligent, and competent leaders, the United States is on course to become the Venezuela of North America.