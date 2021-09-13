The resurgence of the terror threat in Afghanistan thanks to Joe Biden’s disastrous exit comes as Americans remember those who were lost on September 11, 2001. Twenty years have passed since the Twin Towers collapsed, and the Pentagon was struck. Is America safer now than in 2001?
On September 11, 2001, America was shaken to its core. Most Americans had not heard of al Qaeda or bin Laden, but that all changed on that Tuesday in 2001. Do you remember where you were and how you felt?
Not under the present administration—NOT AT ALL.
Especially when you consider JUST OUR SOUTHERN BORDER IS So open, that ANY Terror group could just waltz a nuke across it, without ANY hindrances..
Worthless Biden and his Taliban friends. Biden giving his Taliban friends biometric data on American citizens and Afghanistan citizens that helped the United States. But just remember, according to Biden, the Taliban are professionals!