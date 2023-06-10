The FBI document detailing the agency’s investigation into a bribery scheme involving Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and a Ukrainian energy company was finally delivered to Rep. James Comer and the House Oversight Committee. The investigation alleges $5 million payments to members of the Biden family in exchange for influence.

Joe Biden and the Biden family’s corruption are detailed in the FBI 1023 document which shows the Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings was seeking action from then-Vice President Joe Biden, and the company was willing to pay in order to play.

Former President Trump is indicted over the handling of classified documents. Plus, protests grow over the in-your-face promotion of pride month.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

