The FBI document detailing the agency’s investigation into a bribery scheme involving Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and a Ukrainian energy company was finally delivered to Rep. James Comer and the House Oversight Committee. The investigation alleges $5 million payments to members of the Biden family in exchange for influence.
Joe Biden and the Biden family’s corruption are detailed in the FBI 1023 document which shows the Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings was seeking action from then-Vice President Joe Biden, and the company was willing to pay in order to play.
Former President Trump is indicted over the handling of classified documents. Plus, protests grow over the in-your-face promotion of pride month.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The Democrat party Biden Golden Rule,,,”Do unto others of innocence, before they do it to you the guilty”. It so obvious that the broken records of these corrupted Democrats have skipped real justice so many times, it’s like a non-stop repeated recording that your brain just cannot get out of your mind…..Woke Disney uses it in the form of the “It’s a small small world” song and attraction,,,,the Bidens keep revealing that it’s a repelling family of small, small men with small small morals, whose attraction is about as appealing as seeing Hunter with a 5 year old on his lap being subjected to watching one of his perverted home movies. Rotton apples do not fall far from the tree and these Democrats are choking our American Tree of Liberty, Justice and the American way to the point of it perishing all together.
THERE IS NO saving the corrupt as hell DOJ or FBI.. Period.
Change my mind.
That’s the reason for the indictment—to distract from the criminal in the White House.
And of course the Liberal Media will be too busy covering the latest Witch Hunt to bother with such an insignificant Bribery Scandal.
As the saying goes, “THE dems are ACTUALLY guilty of, what they keep accusing republicans of!”
Hey William RINO Barr, you had Hunter’s laptop during the Trump Administration and you did nothing. Barr cost Trump the election and Trump, by not exposing what was on Hunte’s laptop, cost himself the election. You, Barr, are as big a criminal as the Biden crime family. Barr should be thrown in a prison cell with the whole Biden crime family. They should all be tried for treason!!! The corruption in Washington DC makes me want to puke.