With another win for Bernie Sanders, does this mean the Sanders steamroller can’t be stopped? Democrats and the media are freaking out over the possibility that a socialist could win the Democrat nomination, and never-Trumper David Frum calls President Trump the fattest, least physically capable president since FDR. All that and more on today’s show!
Bernie won again, this time in Nevada. Rather than having a close race, Sanders won decisively in the Nevada caucuses, which puts him solidly in the “frontrunner” position.
David Frum, a former speech writer for President George W. Bush and now a very vocal Never Trumper, says President Trump is the fattest president since FDR. This comment was on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” which makes not only the network, but its show title, a joke.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Comment by maryk
Posted in If you think Buttigieg isn’t influencing children watch this Feb 24, 12:00
Comment by drifterdan
Posted in Ocasio-Cortez unsure if young teens who murdered college student belong behind bars Feb 24, 11:58
Comment by Gary Grimm
Posted in Ocasio-Cortez unsure if young teens who murdered college student belong behind bars Feb 24, 11:40
Comment by Leonidas
Posted in If you think Buttigieg isn’t influencing children watch this Feb 24, 11:30
Comment by rockthistown
Posted in Donald Trump is the moderate candidate against a line of radical Democrats Feb 24, 11:23