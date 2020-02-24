With another win for Bernie Sanders, does this mean the Sanders steamroller can’t be stopped? Democrats and the media are freaking out over the possibility that a socialist could win the Democrat nomination, and never-Trumper David Frum calls President Trump the fattest, least physically capable president since FDR. All that and more on today’s show!

Bernie won again, this time in Nevada. Rather than having a close race, Sanders won decisively in the Nevada caucuses, which puts him solidly in the “frontrunner” position.

David Frum, a former speech writer for President George W. Bush and now a very vocal Never Trumper, says President Trump is the fattest president since FDR. This comment was on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” which makes not only the network, but its show title, a joke.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

