Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician-turned-congressman, says he’s “terrified for our country” in the wake of President Joe Biden’s disastrous town hall this week — and that he doubts whether the commander in chief has the cognitive ability to make it through a full term.
“He’s completely LOST it!” Jackson (R-Tex.) tweeted Saturday, along with a video clip — recorded this week — in which Biden bizarrely answered a reporter’s question about defunding the police by claiming that Republicans accuse him of “sucking the blood out of kids.”
Our cities are EXPLODING with drugs & violence because of Democrat “defund the police” policies and the GREAT UNITER Joe Biden deflects to talk about “sucking blood out of kids.” He’s completely LOST it! Needs a cognitive exam NOW!
“This is a national security issue at this point,” Jackson (R-Tex.) told Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday.
Dr. Ronny Jackson calls on Biden to immediately undergo cognitive test to assess ‘mental impairment’
The world knows this is Nancy’s administration. Does not even matter who the (B/H) puppets are, it’s her way or the highway! Like a true dictator she’s going to break America like she broke Cali.
Forcing Biden to resign and empowering a true communist/socialist with the only qualifications that she is a woman who knows how to take orders has been the Bernie/oros game plan all along. Joe is just the useful idiot to get her camel toe into the American tent of absolute power. Those her ride that camel at will, shall control the caravan and its mirage of a destination that has no American Oasis.
How about he resigns and the whole Democrat Party completely implodes. Can’t happen soon enough.
As bad as he is, I’m not certain the replacement option is an improvement.
So Biden resigns as we move toward a Republican Congress after the midterms. Then the House impeaches Harris for her support of the rioters, helping bail them out, incompetence on the border, etc. She would have appointed her own VP so we would be down the list of possible presidents. She might appoint Schumer!
My point is, getting rid of Biden just opens up new cans of worms, with new problems that might be worse than he is.
Joe biden taking a cognitive test could never give me any faith in him. He has always been a loony leftest and interested only in himself.. He is become the alter ego of barrack obama with some nancy pelosi thrown in for more bad measure… Rep. Jackson
Rep. Jackson
Ronny Jackson has been vocal on a number of topics. He went to the border with Trump a few weeks ago, he’s spoken against Becerra, he’s spoken against defunding police, he spoke out against reporters asking people if they’ve been vaccinated, spoke at CPAC and that’s just a few from a quick search. He’s been active. BUT, you aren’t going to find what he says in the mainstream media. They won’t cover conservatives.
Once the courts sided with Biden by refusing to review the election, there was no way he would be kept out of office. It was the Supreme Court that allowed the review in Florida in 2000. If not for that Gore would have been declared the winner. That court was made of stronger stuff. The current court is made of pantywaists with little regard for the country or the Constitution, IMO.
How convenient. And then we’ll get “President Kamala”, who will win stolen elections in 2024, and again in 2028, being there until 2033.
At sniffy’s fake inauguration I predicted he would be shoved out by kameltoe within 3 to 6 months. Six mos. is coming up within two weeks, so it looks as if he may make it until then. I misjudged the democraps back then. It seems to me now, that as long as he can get up and babble hello, AND if he follows ALL orders from his puppeteers, that the he may last as long as they think he is useful to their evil cause.
He is a a weak shell of a man, with extremely limited brain/cognitive ability. He’s being fouly used by the dems to advance their anti-american agenda.
Duh. It ain’t rocket science. Biden is unfit to be president. Here comes Harris (no pun intended).