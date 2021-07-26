Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician-turned-congressman, says he’s “terrified for our country” in the wake of President Joe Biden’s disastrous town hall this week — and that he doubts whether the commander in chief has the cognitive ability to make it through a full term.

“He’s completely LOST it!” Jackson (R-Tex.) tweeted Saturday, along with a video clip — recorded this week — in which Biden bizarrely answered a reporter’s question about defunding the police by claiming that Republicans accuse him of “sucking the blood out of kids.”

Our cities are EXPLODING with drugs & violence because of Democrat “defund the police” policies and the GREAT UNITER Joe Biden deflects to talk about “sucking blood out of kids.” He’s completely LOST it! Needs a cognitive exam NOW!

pic.twitter.com/ot3ZwUc2Bf — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 24, 2021

“This is a national security issue at this point,” Jackson (R-Tex.) told Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday.

– Read more at the NY Post

————————

Dr. Ronny Jackson calls on Biden to immediately undergo cognitive test to assess ‘mental impairment’

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com