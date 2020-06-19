Republican commentator Tomi Lahren called out conservatives this week for the opposition to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Justices John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch sided with liberal justices in the ruling. Lahren does not think it’s right to discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity. But the ruling in Bostock v Clay County is not whether or not those should be protected classes; it’s whether conservatives support judicial activism or not.

In the “Tomi Lahren Final Thoughts” program on Fox Nation, Lahren said she supports the ruling, because she supports the issue. Is that conservative?

Multiple food products will be disappearing from the shelves, having fallen victim to racial wokeness. Say goodbye to Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben. Plus, a college football coach bows down to the leftwing racial mob.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel