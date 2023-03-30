The tragic shooting at Covenant School in Nashville which left six people dead including three children shows a growing radicalization of the far left. Leftwing activists are calling for violence against those who want to protect children.
A “trans day of vengeance” rally is scheduled for Washington, DC on Saturday. Participants are asked to “wear a mask” to “stop trans genocide.” All of this is spurred on by legislative efforts to safeguard children from sexual content in schools and permanent, life-altering surgeries.
The ban TikTok bill is bad news for America. Plus, DHS Secretary Mayorkas refuses to do his job.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
And herein lies the reason one should never give up their right to bear arms.
“trans day of vengeance”
At what point are WE The PEOPLE going put a STOP to this insanity??
If a Trans thing or a male thing tries to go into a restroom while my granddaughters are in there.
I Will hurt more than just their feelings!
If a doctor performs any medical procedure relating to their gender on my granddaughters
They will no longer be able to practice medicine on anyone else again.
The best defence against this Democrat Party’s promoted Sins and Abominations is to teach your children the Love of GOD and to follow God’s Son, Jesus Christ. There is no better defence against Satins’ and the Democrat Party’s demonic agendas.
Matthew 18:6-7 If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea. 7 Woe to the world because of the things that cause people to stumble! Such things must come, but woe to the person through whom they come!
The bigger the guns the smaller the man,,,,even smaller and more dangerous when you have a confused woman believing she is really a man. I am amazed that even the shocked liberal media, and Biden bounced brains keep referring to this misgendered and self-altered shadow of a real human design as the SHE part of the equation. The normal Liberal media and political delusion perpetrator’s usual paths to more media pathology ALWAYS insist on honoring and validating the mental miscreant’s self-chosen gender identification by politicly if not respectfully calling the real HE Bruce Jenner types as the SHE reformed deformed Caitlyn imagined person, thereby becoming co-conspirators in the validation of the death (Murder by media) of their own God designed human forms. NOBODY has called or referred to this Hale thing as a HE????? So just ask yourself why this is So? The answer is that death of American innocence in blood is finally reawakening WE THE PEOPLE to what follows when the death of American minds and the death of American reality leads to the death of innocent children. If the American bent minds do not soon begin to come back down to earth, more of our American innocent will be going down INTO the earth, along with a once joyful nation now turned as mournful, as in days of old:
““A voice is heard in Ramah,
weeping and great mourning,
Rachel weeping for her children
and refusing to be comforted,
because they are no more.”