The tragic shooting at Covenant School in Nashville which left six people dead including three children shows a growing radicalization of the far left. Leftwing activists are calling for violence against those who want to protect children.

A “trans day of vengeance” rally is scheduled for Washington, DC on Saturday. Participants are asked to “wear a mask” to “stop trans genocide.” All of this is spurred on by legislative efforts to safeguard children from sexual content in schools and permanent, life-altering surgeries.

The ban TikTok bill is bad news for America. Plus, DHS Secretary Mayorkas refuses to do his job.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel