Joe Biden’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is asking a federal judge to allow the FDA to take up to 55 years to release data on the safety and efficacy of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. It only took 108 days for Pfizer to submit the documents. Now the FDA wants 55 years to release the same information to the public? How’s that for transparency?
As Joe Biden continues to push vaccine mandates, the American people are certainly entitled to the FDA’s approval report and data. Americans shouldn’t have to wait until 2076 to get it.
The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict caused leftwing commentators to have a meltdown. Plus, some universities are asking if Americans should “reconsider” Thanksgiving.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
I suppose the release of information on the “vaccine” could be a national security matter. If people had real data on the “vaccine”, they might revolt and overthrow the government. At the very least, they would refuse to take their government medicine.
Why would the corrupt puppet president F. Joe Brandon’s FDA want to hold the vaccine information secret for 55 years?
Maybe the Biden’s are getting a kickback from the $$ Billions being made by the vaccine makers?
The corrupt puppet president F. Joe Brandon dictates that everybody takes the COVID-19 or you loose your job, but you won’t loose your welfare or any other free stuff given to minorities and the support given to the millions of illegal immigrants that the F. Joe Bidens administration is allowing to invade our country that do NOT have to be tested or vaccinated to be let in and transported all around the U.S..
It’s not the data on the vaccine they seek to hide, but which politicians got kickbacks and got rich in the forced injecting of the entire American population. They don’t want anyone to follow the money or Fauci, Biden, and others might go to jail.
Tetzel once said of Catholic indulgences “As soon as the coin in the coffer rings, the soul from purgatory springs”? Biden’s version is “As Soon as the coin in the coffer rings, THE PEOPLE will pay when I pull the strings.’,,,We have all seen what happens to people when they are indulged by Joe. We will soon have a nation of overindulged Hunters.,,,,for the next 55 years if Joe has his way.
That tells you all you need to know.
Joe Biden is a “vaccine” for communism!
That’s how long it should take to kill off all who received the china virus vaccine.
The whole insane push to force everyone to get the vaccine was suspect already. Now wanting 55 years (YEARS!) to release the safety and efficacy documents to the public proves that those suspicions were in fact valid.
It took the company 108 days to compile it, release it in 108 days. Or, simply have the company release it to the public. Of course, they don’t want to do that because those who haven’t received the vaccine will be justified, those who did will likely be horrified, and the government and medical officials who are pushing it on everyone will be villified.