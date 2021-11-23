Joe Biden’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is asking a federal judge to allow the FDA to take up to 55 years to release data on the safety and efficacy of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. It only took 108 days for Pfizer to submit the documents. Now the FDA wants 55 years to release the same information to the public? How’s that for transparency?

As Joe Biden continues to push vaccine mandates, the American people are certainly entitled to the FDA’s approval report and data. Americans shouldn’t have to wait until 2076 to get it.

The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict caused leftwing commentators to have a meltdown. Plus, some universities are asking if Americans should “reconsider” Thanksgiving.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

