The Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade with its ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. With this ruling, the Supreme Court affirmed that the right to an abortion is not a constitutional right, and thus, decisions on the legality of abortion will be handled at the state level by legislators.
After nearly 50 years, pro-life activists can celebrate this historic ruling. It took 58 years for the Supreme Court to reverse its “separate but equal” ruling from 1896. This time, it took 49 years to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Liz Cheney looks to Democrats to help her win reelection. Plus, the Second Amendment is alive and well thanks to a recent ruling.

Let’s face it, liberals are termites, poisonous snakes and malignant cancer all rolled into one: The murder of innocent babies. This also defines the Liz Cheneys / Adam Kinzingers of the world!!!!!!
A woman has about as much right to abort her child whose body parts are often sold on the open market, than a man has to murder his significant other and cut her up for sale as dog food. The soul of this nation was almost irreparably damaged by Roe v Wade with an entire generation of American children taught that their aborted siblings had not value, and they were lucky themselves to have been at the right place and time to survive the gauntlet of innocence elimination.
I laugh when lib women declare nobody has a right to control their bodies,,,,apparently even themselves who uncontrollably get impregnated by beguiling males unfit to become the fathers of their children or fulfill the desires of their hearts. In any nation of Self-government, it is collective murder of the concept of self-government when those who fail to govern self do not receive penalty and condemnation in some form of correction. Joe and his democrat deceivers forget to tell their women there are two casualties killed in abortion, The obvious is the life of the baby, but the not so obvious are the bits and pieces of the abortive beguiled woman’s soul who is never same in guilt, anxiety and regrets, whose unsafe sex healthcare cost and subsequent psychiatric costs are paid for by society in more ways than cash.
These pathetic pro-abortion women act as though they have been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and have only 1 month to live. What a display of crass ignorance. One would think that they have been banished to second-class citizens and will be forever deprived of proper healthcare.
And remember—you can crush an unborn’s skull—suffocate it—dismember it—poison it—-just don’t you dare shoot it with a gun. It’s the Democrat way. And if you can’t get up the nerve to do that—they’re okay with infanticide. They’re also okay with killing any and all adults who trespass on their “abortion rights”.
Fine, upstanding people those Lefties are, huh?
Democrat “Compassionate Elite, Democrat Party Voters, Sinclair Lewis once said ” When Fascism Comes To America It Will Be Wrapped In The Flag And Carrying A Cross. “
I agree with this ruling of dismantling Roe vs Wade on Constitutional grounds as well as an issue of survival of Western civilization. As it is, we are not having enough children, and the population sustenance for Europe and America has been immigration as a result. There is no constitutional grounds for abortion anyway. The tenth Amendment corroborates this; rights not delegated to the Federal government or forbidden to the states, belong to the states or the people.
The Young Woman Of Today’s Generation Want To Be Thought Of As ‘ Just Like Guys, What Modern Women Of Todays Generation Forgot Is How To Be Mothers And How To Raise A Child.
Margrette Sanger, THE Founder of ‘ ” PLANNED Parenthood, Abortion Clinics, ” once said, ” …. Root out The Human Weeds…”
Western Women:
The Tucson history of Margaret Sanger, Planned Parenthood founder
Who Is Bill Maher, ?
William Maher ( / mɑːr /; born January 20, 1956) is an American comedian, actor, political commentator, and television host. He is known for the HBO political talk show Real Time with Bill Maher (2003–present) and the similar late-night show called Politically Incorrect (1993–2002), originally on Comedy Central and later on ABC . HE Once Said, ” Religion Must Die In Order For Mankind To Live. ” This Sounds Like It Came Out Of The Mouths Of The Democrat Elite, Doesn’t It.
the Compassionate Democrat Party , Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schomber, Catholics, One And All, Of The Democrat Party elite. :et A Strong Protest Against The Supreme Court Decision, Overturning ” Rov. V. Wade. !