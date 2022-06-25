The Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade with its ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. With this ruling, the Supreme Court affirmed that the right to an abortion is not a constitutional right, and thus, decisions on the legality of abortion will be handled at the state level by legislators.

After nearly 50 years, pro-life activists can celebrate this historic ruling. It took 58 years for the Supreme Court to reverse its “separate but equal” ruling from 1896. This time, it took 49 years to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Liz Cheney looks to Democrats to help her win reelection. Plus, the Second Amendment is alive and well thanks to a recent ruling.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

