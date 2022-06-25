The shock waves from the Supreme Court’s decision reversing Roe v. Wade are shaking the political landscape now but will they last long enough to damage Republican efforts to take over Congress?
Democrats, within minutes of the ruling becoming public, began the effort to tag their opponents for the decision, calling it part of the “Republican agenda” in Congress.
And they are hoping voters who support abortion rights will take it out on Republicans this fall.
“This fall, Roe is on the ballot,” President Biden said. “Personal freedoms are on the ballot. The right to privacy, liberty, equality — they’re all on the ballot.”
And Biden warned he would stop any state that attempts to restrict a woman’s right to travel to another state like Massachusetts for an abortion.
“If any state or local official, high or low, tries to interfere with a woman exercising her basic right to travel, I will do everything in my power to fight that deeply un-American attack,” he said.
But there is little Biden can do himself to stop the impact of the Roe decision.
Biden and Democrats are going down a questionable road if they think just condemning the Supreme Court for the next five months is going to pull them out of their dire political situation.
The American public has known for weeks that Roe was going down and it hasn’t impacted President Biden’s dismal approval ratings.
It looks like the leaking of the decision didn’t have any effect on the high court, which voted 6-3 to reverse Roe. If it was an attempt to intimidate the justices, it didn’t work.
Democrats should spend the next five months talking about the economy and how they are going to decrease gas prices and pull Americans out of a possible recession.
If they don’t, they are surely doomed.
But they won’t, because Biden’s failure on the economy is already cemented in people’s minds.
Talking about Roe and packing the Supreme Court with extra Democratic-appointed justices doesn’t address the failures of this Democratic presidency and Congress.
It doesn’t matter how many times Elizabeth Warren and others put out videos or celebrities tweet about condemning the court, it won’t work.
If Democrats are looking to blame someone for the Roe reversal, Hillary Clinton deserves part of it. Her loss to Donald Trump — allowing him to put his stamp on the Supreme Court — led to Roe being repealed.
While a majority of voters nationwide support some kind of abortion rights, there are many states outside New England that are cheering Friday’s decision.
Massachusetts — which has strong laws protecting a woman’s right to choose — isn’t the norm in much of the country.
The inmates have overrun the asylum and are pouring into the streets.
Just so you know, that if the Bible calls something a sin.
Your opinion just doesn’t matter.
#6 of the 10 commandments of God – “Thou Shalt not Murder”
“Democrats, within minutes of the ruling becoming public, began the effort to tag their opponents for the decision, calling it part of the “Republican agenda” in Congress”. The “Democrat agenda” is the total destruction of the United States of America, the total destruction of our Constitution and the “Democrat agenda” is to turn our Country into a communist Country.
“Democrats, within minutes of the ruling becoming public, began the effort to tag their opponents for the decision, calling it part of the “Republican agenda” in Congress”. The “Democrat agenda” is the total destruction of the United States of America,,” You Are So Right In This Statement You Made About The democrat Socialist, Communist Party Of America.
Who are the inmates?
int. Our focus should be on the economy. Both sides of the aisle have not helped the American public doing these unprecedented times. We must remember that Jesus said we must love our neighbor as we love ourselves. I can not deny anyone the right to do what they want to do with their body. Only God can make that call. This was an emotional decision that will impact millions for a long time.
God did say “Thou shall not murder”. I wished Democrats and Republicans believed that. In a nation where homelessness, child poverty, inadequate access to health-care, crime, etc, we have a lot of Americans dying. Where is the outrage from both sides
int. Our focus should be on the economy. Both sides of the aisle have not helped the American public doing these unprecedented times. We must remember that Jesus said we must love our neighbor as we love ourselves.” I can not deny anyone the right to do what they want to do with their body….” But The Woman’s Body Stop’s at the end of the cord and another’s Life Begins.
I can’t make a decision for a pregnant woman but I should be able to choose to pay for it or not. Since the Left insist that I pay I am against all of it.
The big point that the Left ignores is the Supreme Court justices did not decide that they disapproved of abortion. They looked at whether or not there is a RIGHT to abortion in the Constitution and there is none to be found.
It’s not personal. Like my homeowners policy doesn’t cover my neighbor’s car. It just doesn’t.
The cord is still in her body. Not mine,not yours but her body. But I do see your point
I am of the firm belief that the Supreme Court overstepped its authority, not just in yesterday’s ruling on abortion, but in the 1973 ruling as well. It is not, nor shall it ever be the duty or jurisdiction of any government, local, state, or federal, to dictate what medical procedures its citizens can and cannot have. The Constitution assigns the duty of interpreting the constitutionality of an issue to The Supreme Court and individual medical decisions are not subject to constitutional guidelines and laws. This is not a good decision for citizens of the United States.
“This fall, Roe is on the ballot,” President Biden said.
As he prays to ‘oh you know the thing’, that HIS abysmal record isn’t on the ballot.
“Personal freedoms are on the ballot. The right to privacy, liberty, equality — they’re all on the ballot.”
Personal Freedoms / Liberty died on the last ballot and you have no plan to restore them. Privacy is a dubious thing these days. Equality.. of outcome is what you mean…ain’t gonna happen on this planet.
Democrats have nothing but emotions based on lies.
Did anyone read the opinion? It has absolutely nothing to do with abortion and everything to do with poor legal arguments and manipulation to get what they wanted, which was not a just decision with Roe v. Wade.
The Roe v. Wade decision was not about abortion, but about privacy then a thinly supported effort to define it as a right. Sorry, the lipstick wore off and the truth prevailed.
The liberals apparently cannot determine the difference between rights and personal want.