President Trump hit a home run in the final presidential debate before Election Day. The debate held in Nashville, TN and moderated by NBC News’ Kristen Welker showcased Trump’s grasp of the issues as he laid into Joe Biden over the Hunter Biden email scandal that is exploding with new information and a firsthand witness in Tony Bobulinski.

Joe Biden was not as sharp in this debate, and he seemed to get flustered and stumble during exchanges with both Trump and the moderator. With the 2020 election cycle winding down, this was a big boost for the Trump campaign.

Hunter Biden’s business associate, Tony Bobulinski, held a press conference before the debate and offered stunning information about Joe Biden. Plus, Lesley Stahl and CBS News have hurt feelings because of President Trump.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

