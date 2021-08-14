Joe Biden has decided to check out of the White House and start a vacation. Taliban forces are threatening Americans as Biden rushes troops to Afghanistan. Inflation continues to rise. Biden is practically begging OPEC for help with gas prices. Is now the best time for a Joe Biden vacation?

The border crisis is out of control and getting worse every month. The Biden-Harris message on Covid-19 and the delta variant is all over the place. What kind of message does Biden send by leaving town now?

Hispanics are continuing to turn away from the Democrats, and is it any wonder? Plus, a parent fights back against segregated classrooms in a Georgia school.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

