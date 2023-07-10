Leftwing Ben & Jerry’s ice cream doesn’t seem to be worried about becoming the next Bud Light. The company continually pushes leftist talking points on social media, even during great American holidays like the 4th of July. This time, their wokeness came back to bite them.

On Independence Day, Ben & Jerry’s tweeted about stolen Native American land and called on the U.S. government to give back Mount Rushmore. It turns out that Ben & Jerry’s Vermont headquarters sits on Native American land, and they’d like it back.

The CDC issues new guidelines on “chestfeeding” for men. Plus, leftwing media are in a meltdown over the movie Sound of Freedom.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

