NFL broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were caught on a hot mic dissing the military flyover that is part of the traditional national anthem ceremonies at NFL games. The NFL has already seen its ratings decline for its embrace of national anthem kneeling and the radical Black Lives Matter movement. Now, not even a military flyover is safe?

During the hot mic exchange, Troy Aikman said of the military flyover: “That won’t happen in a Kamala-Biden Ticket.” Can we just have our sports without all the politics?

Joe Biden’s campaign is taking heat for a very misleading ad. Plus, what is going on with CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin and his recent Zoom “exposure?”

Check out today’s show for all the details.

