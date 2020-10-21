NFL broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were caught on a hot mic dissing the military flyover that is part of the traditional national anthem ceremonies at NFL games. The NFL has already seen its ratings decline for its embrace of national anthem kneeling and the radical Black Lives Matter movement. Now, not even a military flyover is safe?
During the hot mic exchange, Troy Aikman said of the military flyover: “That won’t happen in a Kamala-Biden Ticket.” Can we just have our sports without all the politics?
Joe Biden’s campaign is taking heat for a very misleading ad. Plus, what is going on with CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin and his recent Zoom “exposure?”
Check out today’s show for all the details.
I wouldn’t have had to listen to this crap. I also would not have gotten to see the flyover on TV. I refuse to start watching an NFL game until I’m sure the pre-game kneeling is over. Now, it’s about time to start watching without sound more often…
Troy Aikman and Joe Buck can kiss my veteran butt.
Sounds like a rehearsal for a political fake news job at CNN or MSNBC. Mike was probably left hot on purpose. Both probably believe their sport and their jobs are a few months away from extinction.
Does anyone even watch professional sports anymore? I mean they have driven republicans away with their love of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, and democrats are more likely to sip lattes while watching curling or synchronized swimming at Starbucks as they discus liberal stances on various social issues.
Business school day 1 hour 1 – never ever discus politics with customers, you will lose half your business in a hurry.
“Can we just have our sports without all the politics?”
This from the moron who has nothing bad to say about players kneeling during the National Anthem as some sort of political stunt.
No Troy, we can’t just have our sports. You already politicized them to the point of toxicity. All of these sports are dead to me. And no I won’t come back after “the kneeling is over”. I already know what you are. You don’t deserve my time, money, nor attention.
Might as well watch MS-NBC as to watch these girly men playing football. Sickening.
Was that a Freudian Slip?
“Harris-Biden Administration”… When did Harris take top billing? Isn’t that supposed to be the PRESIDENT first, and VP second?
Hmmm…
Sounds like wishful thinking (or a prediction)!