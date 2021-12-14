Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace told viewers that he is leaving Fox News for new adventures. Wallace spent 18 years at Fox News, and during that time, he became a lightning rod for conservatives. Wallace’s handling of the Donald Trump – Joe Biden debate still angers conservatives today.

Wallace will be leaving Fox News and heading over to CNN. Wallace will join CNN’s new streaming service, CNN+, which is set to debut in early 2022. Do you think Wallace’s replacement at Fox News will be better?

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell was blasted by former President Trump. Plus, Joe Biden blames his dismal poll numbers on covid and misinformation.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

