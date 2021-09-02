Joe Biden announced that he kept his promise… to the Taliban. The promise made to the American people, however, was thrown out the window. Biden told the Taliban that all military personnel would leave by August 31st. Biden also said the military would stay until every American was evacuated. Which promise was more important to Joe Biden?

After the fall of Kabul, the situation turned dire for Americans trapped in Afghanistan. Biden and his team of Lloyd Austin, Mark Milley, and Antony Blinken showed incompetence that borders on treason. What can be done?

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin faces growing calls to resign. Plus, Kamala Harris may end up saving Joe Biden after all.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel