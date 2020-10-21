Joe Biden is giving unsolicited advice again about the proper use of a firearm, this time to law enforcement officers in the middle of a life-or-death struggle.

Last week, in the televised ABC News town hall, Biden suggested that police officers should be better trained to “de-escalate” dangerous encounters as part of the push for police reform.

“So instead of anybody coming at you, and the first thing you do is shoot to kill,” he said, “you shoot them in the leg.”

Randy Sutton of The Wounded Blue says the presidential candidate needs to talk to some real police officers about their real-life experiences.

“It shows his ignorance of police use of force,” Sutton tells OneNewsNow. “If you’re going to make a comment like that, at least educate yourself as to the reason why the police do what they do.”

In reality, he adds, a police officer facing a fast-moving lethal threat shoots for “center mass” of the attacker because that is the most likely way to stop the assault and also protect bystanders from stray rounds.

Biden: Shotgun easy to shoot

Biden’s advice for professional law enforcement comes after he advised Field and Stream readers in 2013 to buy a shotgun for self-defense, rather than owning an AR-15 rifle, and shoot through the front door to stop an intruder.

In the interview, Biden insisted that his shotgun could do a better job than an AR-15 rifle because the shotgun is easier to handle. In reality, however, a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with lethal buckshot kicks terribly while an AR-15 has little recoil and is easy to aim and shoot.

But that didn’t stop Biden from dispensing advice.

“Most people can handle a shotgun a [expletive] of a lot better than they can a semiautomatic weapon,” he told the outdoor magazine, “in terms of both their aim and in terms of their ability to deter people coming.”

There is also the issue of shooting an intruder on the other side of your home’s door. Depending on the state’s self-defense laws, that person could be considered a trespasser on your property and not a lethal threat, and a lethal shot from the home owner could lead to criminal charges.

According to Sutton, a police-involved shooting is nothing like an old episode of “Gunsmoke,” when Marshal Matt Dillon shows mercy with a shot to the arm.

“The reference to ‘shoot to kill’ is absurd,” he says of Biden’s advice. “They shoot to stop. How do you stop someone who is trying to hurt you? Kill you? Kill someone else? You have to use the proper amount of force.”



