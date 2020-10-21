Joe Biden is giving unsolicited advice again about the proper use of a firearm, this time to law enforcement officers in the middle of a life-or-death struggle.
Last week, in the televised ABC News town hall, Biden suggested that police officers should be better trained to “de-escalate” dangerous encounters as part of the push for police reform.
“So instead of anybody coming at you, and the first thing you do is shoot to kill,” he said, “you shoot them in the leg.”
Randy Sutton of The Wounded Blue says the presidential candidate needs to talk to some real police officers about their real-life experiences.
“It shows his ignorance of police use of force,” Sutton tells OneNewsNow. “If you’re going to make a comment like that, at least educate yourself as to the reason why the police do what they do.”
In reality, he adds, a police officer facing a fast-moving lethal threat shoots for “center mass” of the attacker because that is the most likely way to stop the assault and also protect bystanders from stray rounds.
Biden: Shotgun easy to shoot
Biden’s advice for professional law enforcement comes after he advised Field and Stream readers in 2013 to buy a shotgun for self-defense, rather than owning an AR-15 rifle, and shoot through the front door to stop an intruder.
In the interview, Biden insisted that his shotgun could do a better job than an AR-15 rifle because the shotgun is easier to handle. In reality, however, a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with lethal buckshot kicks terribly while an AR-15 has little recoil and is easy to aim and shoot.
But that didn’t stop Biden from dispensing advice.
“Most people can handle a shotgun a [expletive] of a lot better than they can a semiautomatic weapon,” he told the outdoor magazine, “in terms of both their aim and in terms of their ability to deter people coming.”
There is also the issue of shooting an intruder on the other side of your home’s door. Depending on the state’s self-defense laws, that person could be considered a trespasser on your property and not a lethal threat, and a lethal shot from the home owner could lead to criminal charges.
According to Sutton, a police-involved shooting is nothing like an old episode of “Gunsmoke,” when Marshal Matt Dillon shows mercy with a shot to the arm.
“The reference to ‘shoot to kill’ is absurd,” he says of Biden’s advice. “They shoot to stop. How do you stop someone who is trying to hurt you? Kill you? Kill someone else? You have to use the proper amount of force.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Biden sounds intelligent when he is hiding in his basement, not speaking…
I like him better the more I see him less.
Well Joe I spent over 30 years on the job–a coward like you would have never gotten out of the academy
Hypothetical situation: Stacey Abrams is charging at you with a knife.
Could you shoot her in the leg?
If you could, would you want to?
If you did, would she notice?
Dear Joe. Many shotguns are also semi-automatic loading just lake the AR so I assume you have never even owned or shopped for a firearm. And as pointed out, shooting through a door could put one in great legal risk. I think the balance in the matter is to own one of each, a shotgun and a hi-powered rifle. Plus a handy handgun of some sort.
If someone kicks in the front door retreat to an adjacent room first if you can and then employ your weapon but whatever, it is best that some sign of illegal entry from the outside is your best defense. Also remember, if you do fire a gun, or even brandish it legal expenses average $100,000. Get educated and trained at your local gun club before you consider buying a firearm for self defense.
Joe obviously prefers a shotgun to an AR-15 because shotguns are designed for up close and personal, not long distance drops. He likes to sniff his prey close up so as to first establish dominance before he tries to bag it. He only uses long distance scopes to peep at his prey from a distance. Hunter was obviously taught to hunt the same way by his father, probably together on weekend golf outings when Ukrainian and Kazaskstan kickbacks are the mutually agreed upon object of the hunt.
Creepy Joe really is an A-1 Doofus.
Biden is a menace, to himself and society at large. God help us all if he becomes president. He has had professional security details I guess since 1973 or so when he joined the senate? Other than being a hack lawyer I doubt he knows much.
Let him be a menace to himself. That’s fine with me.
This guy is an absolute schmuck.
I’m sorry Mr. Biden but I don’t recall you being the one whose opinion matters. Why should the cops take advice from someone who knows nothing about everything?
I suggest a police force invite him to participate in a field exercise where he acts the role of a police officer being subjected to various threats and see how he reacts. I recently saw a police brutality/too much force being used activist try this exercise (in his defense I give him a great deal of credit for doing it). The first situation he would have been killed as he didn’t see the threat and react appropriately in time. The second threat he shot the armed perp. The third threat he ended up shooting and killing an unarmed perp because he told him to stop, the guy kept coming, and he thought the guy had a weapon and the threat scared him so he shot. Not a very good outcome on any of the scenarios. He admitted it was MUCH harder than he thought it would be.
This guy is the biggest blowhard outside of Congress. Oh, wait. He probably learned it in the Senate.
Why doesn’t Quid Pro Joe suggest that police shoot the gun (or knife, or whatever weapon the criminal is holding) out of their hands, like The Lone Ranger? This dim-bulb hack has spent over half his life in a privileged position under police protection as a member of Congress, so he has absolutely no idea how the rest of us live, let alone the police. And, he wants to tell us that he’s an ordinary guy, just like the rest of us? As they used to say, in a pig’s eye!
Hey Joe…
That mask goes OVER YOUR NOSE, too!
And wasn’t it YOU, suggesting to take your shotgun out onto the back porch, and fire off a couple of shots (where? Into your neighbor’s house?) – to scare away intruders?
Hmmm… Maybe we should all try that on our Southern Border! What do you think, Joe?!