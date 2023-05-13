Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other leftists are in a meltdown over CNN’s primetime town hall featuring former President Trump. Leftwingers are outraged that Trump was provided a platform to talk about issues and answer questions. CNN struck ratings gold with the program, so will the network take the heat and do it again?

CNN faced backlash from media outlets as well as commentators. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said the townhall was disgraceful. If it were up to the left, no conservative would ever have a voice on national television.

Border Patrol agents are encountering a record number of apprehensions. Plus, the Biden crime family saga gets even bigger.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

