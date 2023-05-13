Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other leftists are in a meltdown over CNN’s primetime town hall featuring former President Trump. Leftwingers are outraged that Trump was provided a platform to talk about issues and answer questions. CNN struck ratings gold with the program, so will the network take the heat and do it again?
CNN faced backlash from media outlets as well as commentators. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said the townhall was disgraceful. If it were up to the left, no conservative would ever have a voice on national television.
Border Patrol agents are encountering a record number of apprehensions. Plus, the Biden crime family saga gets even bigger.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Leftwingers are outraged that Trump was provided a platform to talk about issues and answer questions. “MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said the townhall was disgraceful.
If it were up to the left, no conservative would ever have a voice on national television.”
This has what the treasonous, destructive, Democrat Party enemies of the Bill of Rights looks like.
Just like Adolf Hitler’s Nazi SS – You will obey, be loyal and support the policies of the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as “Enemies of the State” and “Domestic Terrorists”.
First Amendment –
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
That’s the thing. THEY are NOT HAVING CONGRESS do it, they are using the power of the MOB to silence conservatives, so they can claim “WE are not breaking the first amendment”..
What does one expect from the Democrats, as the Democrats are communists and communists enforce censorship? The communist Democrats spitting on and then burning our Constitution.
They INVITE him on to one of their forums—and they still complain.
This is what happens to control freaks like AOC, when they see the control of our media slipping from their soiled hands, and the real truth about to convict them as the political criminal that they are. CNN stock holders must be grinning as the cash and attention return to their original but truth tained investment.
THe left could literally have EVERYTHING.. AND they will still complain.
Liberals are just like their father the devil. They hate and despise the truth about anything or anyone. And they will do anything and everything they possibly can to silence it.