Daytona Beach Police are offering a whopping $100,000 reward to anyone who can help locate the man who allegedly shot an officer in the head on Wednesday evening.
The wanted man, 29-year-old Othal “O-Zone” Wallace, allegedly shot a police officer, leaving him in critical condition following surgery.
According to a tweet, Wallace marched with the Black Nationalist NFAC Militia in Louisville, Kentucky in September of 2020.
A manhunt is taking place in Daytona Beach after police say Othal “O-Zone” Wallace shot a cop, leaving them in critical condition.
I filmed Wallace march with the Black Nationalist NFAC Militia September 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.
See 2:45 into: https://t.co/P6FeNhSavL pic.twitter.com/Mng7CxCj21
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 24, 2021
Police said Wallace may be in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California license plate. Anyone with information should contact 911 immediately.
THREAD (2 OF 2): Othal Wallace may be in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/5Fwii8nNs7
— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 24, 2021
