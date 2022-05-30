Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, was arrested late Saturday and charged with driving under the influence in California, booking records show.

The arrest was made in Napa County, Calif., and the 82-year-old Paul was booked early Sunday morning.

He was hit with two misdemeanor counts, and bail was set at $5,000.

Paul, a San Francisco-born businessman who received an MBA degree from New York University, married Nancy Pelosi in 1963.

His arrest was first reported Sunday by TMZ.

