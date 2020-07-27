Three members of the black-led pro-gun organization “Not F–king Around Coalition” were struck by friendly fire in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday while protesting the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, according to reports.

Shots were fired around 1 p.m. in Louisville’s Baxter Park, police said.

Police attributed the shots to an “accidental discharge.” All three victims managed to survive with non-life-threatening injuries.

NFAC members proceeded with the demonstration, which wrapped up at around 4:30 p.m without any further issues — despite pre-march concerns about clashes between left- and right-wing groups.

This is an excerpt from the New York Post.

