Three members of the black-led pro-gun organization “Not F–king Around Coalition” were struck by friendly fire in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday while protesting the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, according to reports.

Shots were fired around 1 p.m. in Louisville’s Baxter Park, police said.

Police attributed the shots to an “accidental discharge.” All three victims managed to survive with non-life-threatening injuries.

NFAC members proceeded with the demonstration, which wrapped up at around 4:30 p.m without any further issues — despite pre-march concerns about clashes between left- and right-wing groups.

This is an excerpt from the New York Post.

NFAC, a Black militia, has arrived at 6th and Jefferson. It’s the 59th day of #BreonnaTaylor protests in #Louisville. pic.twitter.com/uZBzTUEfv3 — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) July 25, 2020

Well the NFAC has had its first shooting in Louisville however it was not with law enforcement but with each other. Apparently one of the members accidentally shot himself and two other members. pic.twitter.com/RPi2XlcJqE — Dr. Barry D. Denton (@DrBarryDDenton) July 25, 2020

"One nation, black power!" "Grandmaster Jay" then had new members hold their fists up and chant, "I, [say your name], will never allow the murder of another black man, woman, or child whether the killer is white or black. I am the NFC for life, motherfucker!" pic.twitter.com/IEg3omcg8Q — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 26, 2020