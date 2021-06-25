Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday again insisted he had no constitutional authority Jan. 6 to reject electoral votes already certified by the states.

Pence repeated his stance while speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif.

“There are those in our party who believe that in my position as presiding officer over the joint session that I possess the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by the states,” Pence said. “The Constitution provides the vice president with no such authority before the joint session of Congress.”

Pence unloads on Trump: Former VP says ‘nothing more un-American than idea that one person could choose the president’ and he’ll always be proud of certifying results after Trump rebuked him

Former Vice President Mike Pence was proud to certify the presidential election results on Jan. 6 after a deadly riot at the US Capitol, he said in his most direct and pointed departure from former President Donald Trump.

Speaking to a crowd at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Thursday, Pence said it was his duty under the Constitution to certify the results, and while he made no direct mention of his former boss, he appeared to distance himself from Trump, who still disputes the results of the Electoral College tally.

‘I will always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfilled our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,’ Pence said.

Now more than ever, America needs the Republican Party to be the party of the Constitution. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nbCpLU1H7U — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 25, 2021

