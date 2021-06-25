Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday again insisted he had no constitutional authority Jan. 6 to reject electoral votes already certified by the states.
Pence repeated his stance while speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif.
“There are those in our party who believe that in my position as presiding officer over the joint session that I possess the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by the states,” Pence said. “The Constitution provides the vice president with no such authority before the joint session of Congress.”
– Read more at NewsMax
Pence unloads on Trump: Former VP says ‘nothing more un-American than idea that one person could choose the president’ and he’ll always be proud of certifying results after Trump rebuked him
Former Vice President Mike Pence was proud to certify the presidential election results on Jan. 6 after a deadly riot at the US Capitol, he said in his most direct and pointed departure from former President Donald Trump.
Speaking to a crowd at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Thursday, Pence said it was his duty under the Constitution to certify the results, and while he made no direct mention of his former boss, he appeared to distance himself from Trump, who still disputes the results of the Electoral College tally.
‘I will always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfilled our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,’ Pence said.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Now more than ever, America needs the Republican Party to be the party of the Constitution. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nbCpLU1H7U
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 25, 2021
hey mikey dont waste your time and money running for president cause you are over!
go home and fade away.
HE may SAY he had no authority to override the votes, BUT HE CERTAINLY HAD NO DUTY TO certify a FRAUDULENT ELECTION!
Enough of the mealy mouthed BS. The Democrats are constantly operating without any authority and against precedent. Pence should have just done it and worried about authority later.
Hey Mike–you recently got booed last week, not sure if it was this speech but clearly you deserved it as your HUGE mistake is coming back to bite you. Retire and play with your grand kids. You’re a RINO and WE THE PEOPLE want ALL the RINO’S gone by ’22 & ’24.
Damn skippy!
While I accept his assertion (that the Constitution grants him NO AUTHORITY to reject Electoral College votes), I wonder what he thinks of the various states’ Election Laws having been CHANGED (without authority)?
Does that not render ALL of the elections in those States/Counties unconstitutional (aka, VOID)?
All the little toad would have had to do is acknowledge the receipt of a letter from the state legislature of Pennsylvania (who are the ones who are actually Constitutionally obligated to certify the electors from their state) stating that they need more time to actually certify their electors. He could have then stated that in light of this, he could not open any of the votes until a later date. There is no obligation in the Constitution that this be done on January 6th. So yes, on this and many other instances he is a hypocrite of the first magnitude.
They damn well SHOULD HAVE rendered the votes from said states, NULL AND VOID… So GONE is michigan, Gone is Wisconsin, Illinois, Ca, Washington state, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia’s vote!
Which would mean, NEITHER TRUMP OR Biden won, as neither could LEGITIMATELY Have reached 270 electoral votes.
“‘I will always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfilled our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,’ Pence said”. Yep it was a tragic day, an innocent woman was killed and we do not know who the police officer is, who killed her. What a cover up, right Mike Pence?
Such gall. Makes you feel quite ill.