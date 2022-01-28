HOUSTON (AP) — A suspect led Houston police on a chase Thursday that ended with him wounding three officers in a shootout, stealing a car and barricading himself inside a home for hours before surrendering, authorities said.
The incident began about 2:40 p.m. as officers responded to a family disturbance call at a home in northeast Houston, Police Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference.
All three injured officers were in stable condition after being taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Two officers were transported by another patrol officer’s vehicle while the Houston Fire Department took the third.
One of the officers was shot in the arm, another was shot in the leg and the third was shot in the foot, said Doug Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union.
“We are just grateful to God they are all right,” Finner said.
Houston Police Shootout: Suspect Roland Caballero has long rap sheet
Roland Caballero had two open warrants on felony charges filed just three weeks ago on January 6 for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Carry of Weapon with a Felony Conviction.
– See more at Houston Fox26
Police had responded to a report of a shooting at the home of the suspect’s girlfriend, according to Griffith. When officers arrived, the suspect, whose name had not been released by authorities, fled in a vehicle and led police on a chase for several miles.
The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed at an intersection in a residential neighborhood just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.
“Officers, as they got out of vehicle, the suspect immediately fired upon officers, striking three officers. All the officers returned fire,” Finner said.
It was not known if the officers’ gunfire injured the suspect. Finner said it’s possible the suspect fired more than 50 rounds. Officers described the gun the suspect used as “a fully automatic weapon,” he said.
The suspect fled the scene and carjacked at gunpoint a white Mercedes, Finner said. He then drove to a home located several miles northeast of where the crash occurred.
Officers surrounded the home. The suspect fired multiple times but did not hit any of the officers, who returned fire, Finner said.
The suspect remained barricaded in the home until about 7:45 p.m. Thursday when he emerged with hands up from the unit where police believed he lived, Finner said. The man, whose identity police did not immediately release, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck, the chief said.
The suspect was believed to be the only person in the home. It was not immediately known why he went there, Finner said.
Mayor Sylvester Turner said he visited the wounded officers and found them talkative and in good spirits.
Turner said Thursday’s shooting highlighted the dangers law enforcement faces each day and the rising violent crime that has affected Houston and other U.S. cities the last couple of years.
Finner said it’s been “a tough week for law enforcement” in Houston. On Sunday, a Houston-area deputy constable was fatally shot during a traffic stop, and a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday as he stood by his motorcycle while blocking a Houston highway exit ramp during an off-duty job escorting heavy machinery.
Turner said that he and Finner planned to announce next week “some additional steps” the city will take to address rising crime in Houston.
“It’s going to take all of us working together to have a very safe city,” Turner said.
___
Wallace reported from Dallas.
© 2022 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Turner said that he and Finner planned to announce next week “some additional steps” the city will take to address rising crime in Houston.”
Try taking “some additional steps” toward securing the Texas southern border.
Because the treasonous puppet “Let’s Go Brandon” and his traitorous, destructive, socialist Democrat Party masters are only going to encourage, protect and support the criminal illegal immigrants.
Was Roland Caballero in this country legally?
The name Caballero means cavalier or horseman…..I think this one came into Texas from Mexico, riding Joe’s donkey.
TIL WE start getting Medieval on these criminals, NOTHING WILL CHANGE.
Until we teach people with public executions that crime doesn’t pay—this sort of criminal and his behavior will only become worse! The fools in government and the bleeding heart left wing nut cases who think the answer is to take guns away from all people will only make it worse because it doesn’t eliminate the cause which is the person.
AND make it SLOW AND painful….
to bad they brought him in alive.
10 different photos of the same criminal for different crimes. The only thing that means to these liberal evil DA’s is that there are now 10 voter ID’s that he can be issued for democrat votes.
YOu can bet, every illegal out there, with multiple FAKE IDS, has a voter registration for EVERY ONE OF THEM..