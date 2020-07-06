A large group of armed protesters on Saturday marched through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park, calling for the park’s massive Confederate carving to be removed.
The predominantly black demonstrators spoke out against the huge sculpture depicting Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, WXIA-TV reported. Carved into a granite mountain, the bas-relief sculpture is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted.
Stone Mountain Memorial Association spokesman John Bankhead said there were between 100 and 200 protesters. He said the protesters, many of whom carried large rifles, were peaceful.
The largest armed Black crowd I’ve ever seen in my life just crossed the front of my house in Stone Mountain. Bigger than any Black Panther engagement I’ve ever encountered #July4th2020 pic.twitter.com/4iH5qx77Ee
— Jollof Rice Brand Ambassador (@_King_Akin) July 4, 2020
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story with the typical lean to the left. We publish the story for the purpose of informing our readers. Additional info follows.
Although the park has historically been a gathering spot for white supremacists, the city of Stone Mountain nowadays has a majority-black population.
The park usually holds a Fourth of July laser show and fireworks display with the carving as a backdrop, but this year’s presentation was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It seems there is more to know about the group that marched at Stone Mountain. The following Facebook post is from a conservative talk show host based in Colorado. Click See More at the end of his post.
The video in the following tweet is of someone questioning Grandmaster Jay.
NFAC's leader Grand Master Jay describing how he will build his black ethnostate inside the United States.
boasting they are all ex-military extremely disciplined & experts shooters
pic.twitter.com/8BOTyd7lTe
— SSG_PAIN⭐⭐⭐ (@SSG_PAIN) July 5, 2020
Related Story: Black power militia says they’re done talking, don’t want to negotiate: ‘F**k BLM…we don’t bring signs to a gunfight’
—-
They began protesting about Confederate Monuments, but they have desecrated Columbus, Lincoln , Grant, etc. It is about looting and destruction and unseating our duly elected President!
Interesting info. You notice the difference between the AP article and the supplemental info from sources other than the MSM.
Seems some are gearing up for war.
“NFAC’s leader Grand Master Jay describing how he will build his black ethnostate inside the United States.
ethnostate
: a sovereign state of which citizenship is restricted to members of a particular racial or ethnic group.
These racist Negroes do NOT want unity or equality.
They want control. These racist Democrats have learned the Democrat motto well.
Rule or Ruin.
Will taking the figures down on Stone Mountain improve your lives, Black ***** Matters?????? Will it stop the black on black crime and black on black murders in the inner cities???????? Will it get you educated, as the failures that you are, as most of you cannot read, write, spell and do simple math?????? Are you going to ban the use of the word “Confederacy” in history books, because you are offended, Black ***** Matters?????