Following a classified briefing for members of Congress on the Chinese spy balloon, most Republicans said the balloon should have been shot down as soon as it entered America. However, Republican Mitt Romney praised Joe Biden for allowing the spy balloon to travel completely across the country.

Romney said Biden “acted skillfully and with care.” Care to not disrupt spy transmissions? Care to allow the Chinese spy balloon to complete its mission?

Hearings have now begun on the weaponization of government. Plus, who is responsible for destroying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

