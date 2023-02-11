Following a classified briefing for members of Congress on the Chinese spy balloon, most Republicans said the balloon should have been shot down as soon as it entered America. However, Republican Mitt Romney praised Joe Biden for allowing the spy balloon to travel completely across the country.
Romney said Biden “acted skillfully and with care.” Care to not disrupt spy transmissions? Care to allow the Chinese spy balloon to complete its mission?
Hearings have now begun on the weaponization of government. Plus, who is responsible for destroying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Utah, really !!
It is amazing that the voters in Utah are so foolish as to vote for the treasonous,
self-righteous, Democrat RINO to represent them. 🙁
Politicians for sale anybody?,,,apparently the Chinese have won the bidding war with the Mexican Cartels and got Romney as the booby prize. Joe and Mitt, birds of a feather, vote and flock together. Follow the money that all goes back to China for an “Et Tu Romney” national security stab in the back of the same nature that caused Rome to fall from within, with playboy Hunter reprising the role of Caligula.
willard is a democrap.
Another of the leading causes the country ran out of toilet paper while Trump was in office.