Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s pick for vice president. Does she help or hurt the ticket? Harris certainly has a ton of baggage from her tenure as a prosecutor, attorney general, and senator. How much does a running mate matter? In this case, Harris just might remind voters that Joe Biden is a typical politician, and he picked a typical politician.
Black Lives Matter describes the looting in Chicago as reparations. Plus, is standing in line to vote dangerous? A new study has the answer.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
What? what Biden actually said in the original post was: That he picke Kamala Harris… “a fearless fighter for my little guy, and one of the my finest servants as my running mate.” Now what did Biden actually meany by “my little guy” and that she is his “finest servant”?
Good old Kamala, for those of us that are not race baiters, like she (Kamala) is, she hurts the ticket. For the liberals, they are in love with Kamala, as the liberal voters are in favor of race baiting, crime, drugs, illegal aliens.