Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s pick for vice president. Does she help or hurt the ticket? Harris certainly has a ton of baggage from her tenure as a prosecutor, attorney general, and senator. How much does a running mate matter? In this case, Harris just might remind voters that Joe Biden is a typical politician, and he picked a typical politician.

Black Lives Matter describes the looting in Chicago as reparations. Plus, is standing in line to vote dangerous? A new study has the answer.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

