It happened… again! Another Biden property was searched by the FBI for classified documents. This time, it was the Biden vacation home in Rehoboth, Delaware. Where else is Biden hiding classified docs?

Classified documents have been discovered at Biden’s office, inside his home, and in his garage. Who had access to these documents? Biden and his press secretary claim they are being transparent, yet events show a complete lack of transparency.

The shipment of American tanks to Ukraine marks an escalation that officials said would not be escalated. Plus, so-called journalists are ditching objectivity, because it’s racist.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel