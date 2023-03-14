Back in 2018, climate alarmist Greta Thunberg shared a tweet warning that the world only had five years to completely stop using fossil fuels or humanity would be wiped out. She has now deleted the tweet, but there’s still three months left for her prediction to come true.

Whether it’s Al Gore, AOC, Beto O’Rourke, or Thunberg… these people continue to be wrong about climate change. However, the left continues the push because with the “green” agenda comes money and power.

Joe Biden releases his woke, green budget proposal. Plus, over 1,000 migrants try to force their way through a border checkpoint in El Paso.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

