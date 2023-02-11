Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the downing of a high altitude object over Canadian airspace on Saturday, he said in a tweet.

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said he spoke with President Joe Biden on Saturday and that Canadian forces will lead the object recovery operation.

Again: NORAD confirms ‘high-altitude airborne object’ flying over northern Canada

The Biden administration said Saturday that it is actively monitoring an airborne object over Canada the day after the military announced an “object” had been shot down off the coast of northern Alaska.

NORAD confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital it has identified a “high-altitude airborne object” over Northern Canada.

“Military aircraft are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) activities,” the statement said. “NORAD confirms that we have positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada.”

