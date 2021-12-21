Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin sent shock waves through the Democrats in Washington by announcing on Sunday that he will vote no on Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation. Manchin said the debt and inflation are just too high right now to look at socialist spending being pushed by radical Democrats.

Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and others on the far left blasted Manchin and called for Biden to ignore the legislative process and do things himself. Meanwhile amid high gas prices, massive inflation, a border crisis, and more, Joe Biden’s poll numbers and approval ratings continue to fall.

Ilhan Omar and other far left progressives have a meltdown following the Manchin announcement. Plus, Biden sinks to a new low in the latest NPR poll.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

