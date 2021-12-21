Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell said the GOP would “certainly welcome” West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin “if he was so inclined” to flip parties.
Manchin has been bashed by his partisan colleagues for pledging to vote against President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
Speaking on Fox News’ “The Guy Benson Show” podcast, the Kentucky senator called Manchin’s no vote “the single greatest favor Joe Manchin could give this country,” amid rising inflation costs.
“It was an exciting thing to hear,” he added. “It was a great shot in the arm for the country. I think it’s exactly what the country needed at this particular time.”
– Read more at the New York Post
“I would imagine that your Christmas got a little bit merrier yesterday around 9:30, 9 a.m. Eastern time when your Democratic colleague Joe Manchin of West Virginia appeared on ‘Fox News Sunday’ with Bret Baier and announced that he’s a no on Build Back Better,” Benson opened.
Benson asked whether McConnell had an “inkling” of Manchin’s vote prior to his announcement. McConnell admitted that he didn’t know how Manchin would vote but called it “the single greatest favor” Manchin could give to the country.
“Not an inkling, but I hoped. Ironically, my wrap-up press conference at the end of the session last Thursday, I said the single greatest favor Joe Manchin could give the country is to kill this bill. That’s what the country needs, to see this bill killed. It is absolutely inappropriate and unnecessary at a time when we’re fighting inflation,” McConnell said.
– Read more at Fox News
Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell wants Manchin in the party. Manchin would be nothing more than a RINO. We do not need anymore RINOS in the Republican party!
Yes, Manchin would be a RINO, but with 51 senators, we could at least get rid of the anti-American Schumer as leader of the Senate.
While true, i say take him, AND GIVE THE DEMS liz!
I think one can judge one by their actions. We will see how Joe Manchin pans out.
We all see how the disgraceful traitor RINOs Liz Chaney, sMitt Romney panned out.
What we really need to be rid of is Mitch McConnell and his Chinese Communist ties, along with many other politicians in Congress on both sides of the aisle and in the WH, CIA, FBI, DOJ, CDC, NIH ad infinitum.
Our country is never prayed for by these people who have compromised themselves for money. God is not consulted neither in study of His Word, nor in prayer to Him. Nor is the country encouraged to do the same. There has been an immense vacuum in this country because of that. We look to politicians and other agencies who have never had America’s best interests at heart. China new where our heart was and took advantage of that fact, by offering money to politicians who were already compromised. We have no one to blame but ourselves.
God blesses those who bless Him. We we have tried everything else, and just like the prodigal son when he came to himself after he became lost in the mire and lost everything, went back to his father. So we too must return to our Father in Heaven.
Many a Conservative, like myself prayed for God to speak the the conscience of Joe Manchin to reveal the true purpose of his creation, and the purpose he was placed in the Senate at this critical time and place. Joe Listened, and did the right thing. It does not matter what Democrat secular socialist things he supported in the past, as God uses all who fall short of his glory to make his will known on earth thru fallible people we all at times become, and hopefully mature to be ripe fruit fit for God’s picking as we age, not plastic rotten apples of meltdown anger and disease who have to kill their own consciences to live with the evil that they purposely and willfully do. Please credit Joe for listening and doing the right thing at a very critical time,,,,,,time is a thing he bought true Americans to hold back the beasts until we can get a peaceful honest election cure to the politial pandemic of crime we are living with today, with more variants yet to come before 2022 elections.
Whether he changes parties or not is up to him. I’m impressed with his candor and his desire to do what is right for his constituents and the nation even in the face of strong opposition from his party.
I noticed today the mainstream media is pushing the WH agenda of ‘trash Manchin’. One of the lead stories is how Sen. Manchin supposedly said that he doesn’t trust poor people to use government funds properly and they’ll use child tax credits for non-essentials and even drugs, etc. It didn’t take long for the WH to take the gloves off and go after him in nasty, underhanded ways. So much for the ‘administration of civility and working together’.
There was never a doubt that the loony left wingers and their stooges in the media would come down on Joe. They try to destroy everyone that doesn’t agree with their views.
As i have often said, THEY ARE literally like the borg. ONLY WANTING EVERYONE TO be of one mind.. the leftist collective.
I’m not surprised.This administration and about 99 percent of the entire Democrat party are liars, cheats and subversives.
This sounds fair. They take Liz Cheney, we take Joe Manchin.
I would think he would want to switch over. Anyone who calls themself a Democrat these days should be thoroughly embarrassed.
Anyone who calls themself a democrat is a liar. They are communist! Joe is an out dated democrat without a party. Time he does some self refection and see just what has happened to the democrat party.
I think he would become a RINO