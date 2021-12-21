Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell said the GOP would “certainly welcome” West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin “if he was so inclined” to flip parties.

Manchin has been bashed by his partisan colleagues for pledging to vote against President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

Speaking on Fox News’ “The Guy Benson Show” podcast, the Kentucky senator called Manchin’s no vote “the single greatest favor Joe Manchin could give this country,” amid rising inflation costs.

“It was an exciting thing to hear,” he added. “It was a great shot in the arm for the country. I think it’s exactly what the country needed at this particular time.”

“I would imagine that your Christmas got a little bit merrier yesterday around 9:30, 9 a.m. Eastern time when your Democratic colleague Joe Manchin of West Virginia appeared on ‘Fox News Sunday’ with Bret Baier and announced that he’s a no on Build Back Better,” Benson opened.

Benson asked whether McConnell had an “inkling” of Manchin’s vote prior to his announcement. McConnell admitted that he didn’t know how Manchin would vote but called it “the single greatest favor” Manchin could give to the country.

“Not an inkling, but I hoped. Ironically, my wrap-up press conference at the end of the session last Thursday, I said the single greatest favor Joe Manchin could give the country is to kill this bill. That’s what the country needs, to see this bill killed. It is absolutely inappropriate and unnecessary at a time when we’re fighting inflation,” McConnell said.

