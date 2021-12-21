The federal government is pouring millions of dollars into a United Nations agency that helps pregnant women in Third World countries but a UN watchdog group says abortions are now being funded by U.S. dollars for the first time ever.
The U.S. State Department is pumping $5 million to UNFPA Supplies Partnership. That marks the first time this country has provided funding for the United Nations division that says it gives “life-saving” maternal health supplies around the world.
Rebecca Oas of C-FAM says it is true Partnership uses donor contributions to purchase and distribute contraceptives and maternal health supplies, which is where the problem lies with the pro-lifers at C-FAM.
“If you look at their list of what they distribute under the heading of maternal health supplies,” she says, “it also includes drugs and devices that are used for abortion.”
One of the items that is purchased and shipped is a manual vacuum aspirator, which is used to perform first-trimester abortions through a suction device.
Oas tells American Family News that can be a dangerous device for an abortion procedure, especially in a Third World country. Dangerous abortion drugs are given, too.
“Even more importantly, if they’re used for abortion, that isn’t maternal health,” Oas complains. “And it’s not something that’s meant to help mothers deliver their babies safely.”
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
Another virtuous accomplishment from the communist occupiers … killing humans before they take a breath… and putting the American taxpayer further in debt at the same time…. how glorious!! Is there really any doubt these are demons?
Not anymore.. AND ANYONE who thinks otheriwse, LACKS A SOUL!
So sad this government (satanic cult) is using our money to kill the unborn while declaring they love life so they open our borders to the detriment of Americans safety.
What irks me is for DECADES, we’ve heard how “Health care is a HUMAN RIGHT” re US TAX VICTIMS paying for others medical care (ILLEGAL INVADERS, Gender switcheroo ops, abortion ETC), but then ALL THOUGH this year, we’ve seen story after story, of hospitals TURNING FOLKS AWAY FROM necessary medical treatment, even ones that they had SCHEDULED for months “BECAUSE THEY ARE UNVAXXED”…
This demonic Democrat party:
John 8:44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
One has to wonder about those who claim to be devoted Catholics, but don’t even try to follow the 10 Commandments of GOD.
#6 0f the 10 Commandments of GOD – “Thou Shalt Not Kill”
If 3rd worlders want to abort themselves into a better match between their food supply and population numbers to avoid painful starvation deaths including children, leave it to their conscience. As for Dems/leftists, they fund abortuaries in black neighborhoods at home and they do the same for black countries abroad. They’re consistent on this issue.