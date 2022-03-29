Joe Biden has a habit of making gaffes, and the media just ignore them. However, when those gaffes completely change U.S. foreign policy regarding Russia, Ukraine, and Putin, world leaders begin to take notice. How much longer can this go on?

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Biden’s trip to Poland was memorable for his lack of leadership, his inability to rally the troops, and a series of misstatements which caused White House officials such as Jen Psaki and Antony Blinken to “clarify” Biden’s remarks.

Biden’s approval and leadership ratings continue to sink. Plus, the World Health Organization is calling for new abortion rights for women, girls, and other pregnant persons.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

