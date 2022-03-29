Joe Biden has a habit of making gaffes, and the media just ignore them. However, when those gaffes completely change U.S. foreign policy regarding Russia, Ukraine, and Putin, world leaders begin to take notice. How much longer can this go on?
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Biden’s trip to Poland was memorable for his lack of leadership, his inability to rally the troops, and a series of misstatements which caused White House officials such as Jen Psaki and Antony Blinken to “clarify” Biden’s remarks.
Biden’s approval and leadership ratings continue to sink. Plus, the World Health Organization is calling for new abortion rights for women, girls, and other pregnant persons.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
“Biden’s approval and leadership ratings continue to sink. Plus, the World Health Organization is calling for new abortion rights for women, girls, and other pregnant persons.” Other pregnant persons—seriously???
It isn’t just Biden “losing it”—everybody else in the administration covers for him—playing this game with the American public like we can’t see what is going on. To think that his country could ever get to this point.
God knows what our NATO allies are thinking having seen this fool in action. Who would go to war with wrong way Biden leading the charge against his own nation, refusing to Drill out the oil that would free us and Europe from the economic dependency for the entire free world which is just a reflection of the debilitating dependency upon socialist ideology that kills the ability of individuals to excel, that collectively translates to the prohibition of our American nation to excel, all the while the Chinese and Russians do everything they can to excel, by hook or by crook. America is feeling like the City of Rome, with Atilla the Hun at the gates with only the unarmed high priest of socialism being sent out to negotiate a peace treaty to prevent the city from being sacked and the people raped and killed.
slo joe the demented has always been a low IQ ignoramus, and the dumbest person in the room. His advanced dementia is only exacerbating this. The problem is, now he is a danger to himself, and others. If his cabinet were not equally as stupid as he is, they would 25th amendment him out of office. But then, look who is next in line.
Joe Biden promised us transparency in his administration. However he left out that the transparency was for matters dealing governments hostile to the United States and he is playing cards with them face up on the table while the opponents are keeping them hidden from view.
It is difficult to imagine that there are still citizens of the USA who feel he is doing a good job and admit it in the polls.
“Losing It”….??
If Babbling Biden ever had “it” at all, he lost “it” 40 years ago.
About the time they drilled way too deep putting in those hair transplants.
Biden is nothing more than one gigantic gaffe. And to think Pres. Trump was threatened of removal from office about his mental cognitive function. This guy blows that out of the water.