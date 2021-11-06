Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram to say that there was good news this week even though the Virginia election was “a bummer.” AOC said that Terry McAuliffe’s loss to Republican Glenn Youngkin was because McAuliffe ran a “100% super moderated” campaign.

AOC ignored the historic win by Winsome Sears for Virginia lt. governor, but she did push the message that in order to win, Democrats need to get more radical. Americans rejected critical race theory and defund the police, but AOC just doesn’t get it.

Another public school tries to sneak in critical race theory, despite the left saying it doesn’t even exist. Plus, states fight back against Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

