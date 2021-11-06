Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram to say that there was good news this week even though the Virginia election was “a bummer.” AOC said that Terry McAuliffe’s loss to Republican Glenn Youngkin was because McAuliffe ran a “100% super moderated” campaign.
AOC ignored the historic win by Winsome Sears for Virginia lt. governor, but she did push the message that in order to win, Democrats need to get more radical. Americans rejected critical race theory and defund the police, but AOC just doesn’t get it.
Another public school tries to sneak in critical race theory, despite the left saying it doesn’t even exist. Plus, states fight back against Biden’s vaccine mandate.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The American sleeping giant just slipped on the banana peels she and her squad of tentacled socialist squid dropped all over Washington D.C. ,,,and turned her into a grease spot when we fell. What does slippery OAC do? She tells Americans to bring in more banana boats filled with more slippery radical foreign ideas. Gramps always said that the secret of living a long life is MODERATION. Those who drink moderately live longer than those who drink excessively or RADICALLY, but they also live longer than those who drink not at all. AOC and her radical hit squad’s 15 minutes of fame and power are just about over. But for Pelosi’s pathological insistence on promoting women over American success and solutions, the men of her party would have sent them back to the Hell’s kitchen where they came from years ago. Until they do, the McAuliffe’s and Pelosi’s themselves will continue to become collateral damage to a once great AMERICAN Democrat party, now made up of people too timid to discipline or control their own rebellious children, especially the ones they get elected to Congress obsessed with unworkable UnAmerican radical ideas.
AOC—thank you for yet another brilliant analysis that involved absolutely no brainpower on your part. And you think that Democrats need to get more radical? THAT is why McAuliffe lost—so, by all means—get more radical—we are 100% behind your self destruction.
When your enemy is destroying themself, step back and just watch.
Since when does anyone care what a backroom bar ***** has to say?