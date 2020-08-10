Nancy Pelosi slammed President Trump over the weekend for his use of executive orders on coronavirus relief. Trump’s move will extend unemployment benefits as well as address student loans, rent payments, and payroll tax deferral. As Covid 19 continues to leave millions unemployed, Congress failed to act, yet Pelosi is blaming President Trump.

Pelosi made her feelings known in an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News. Now, the Democrats are threatening to sue over the executive orders. They would prefer the American people get no aid rather than compromising with President Trump.

Sen. Lindsey Graham finds more corruption related to the FBI and the Steele dossier. Plus, Democrat Rashida Tlaib gets caught violating campaign finance laws.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

