With Joe Biden’s failed immigration policy, there’s no doubt that there is a border crisis. Whether the media want to call the detention centers “migrant facilities for children” or “kids in cages” like they did under former President Trump, the truth is that some facilities are running over their legal capacity. They are maxed out with no end in sight!
Joe Biden stopped border wall construction, ended the “remain in Mexico” policy, halted deportations, and brought back “catch and release.” Is it any wonder there is a border surge?
California school districts are coming up with some interesting ways to spend Covid relief funds. Plus, Nancy Pelosi looks to overturn a state-certified election.
